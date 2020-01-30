Big British breakfasts help raise £15,000 for farm charity

The events raised over £15,000 for charity while promoting food produced by Welsh farmers

Dozens of breakfast functions across Wales have helped raise over £15,000 within the space of a week for farming charity the DPJ Foundation.

The Farmhouse Breakfast Week hosted thirty breakfasts across the country in an effort to raise mental health awareness.

The aim of the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) initiative is to raise much-needed funds for farming charities, such as the DPJ Foundation.

Emma Picton-Jones founded the charity after she lost her 27-year-old husband Dan, an agricultural contractor, who took his own life in 2017.







The DPJ (Daniel Picton-Jones) Foundation provides a 24/7 telephone helpline and texting service, as well as one-to-one counselling from qualified counsellors.

Finishing on 25 January, the breakfast initiative raised over £15,000 for the charity while promoting local food produced by Welsh farmers.

Glyn Roberts, president of the union, praised farmers and volunteers for their efforts: “Farming communities are close-knit and this shows what can be achieved when we all come together, with a common goal.

“Through these events, where we all sat around the kitchen table to talk and share our thoughts about #FarmingMatters, we’ve strengthened ongoing and permanent relationships and established new ones.

“The money we have raised locally will go towards helping others - we must never forget that our communities are the engine room of people-powered change and that amazing things can be achieved and will be achieved.

“Together we managed to raise a phenomenal amount of money for our charity, all whilst enjoying great, local, sustainable, high-quality food.”

For more information or support from the DPJ Foundation call 0800 587 4262 or text 07860 048799 - 24 hours a day 7 days a week.