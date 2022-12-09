Big reduction takes pig prices below £2 per kg mark

The EU-spec GB SPP recorded its biggest drop since early September to drop below £2/kg for the first time in nearly three months.

The average price index fell back by 0.62p to 199.74p/kg in the week ending 3 December 2022.

This ends the run since the SPP breached the £2 barrier during the week ended 17 September, where it has shifted up and down by tiny margins to sit between 200p/kg and a high of 200.72p/kg.

The National Pig Association (NPA) said the latest figure would be a disappointment, but it came as little surprise on the back of a series of reductions in processor weekly contribution prices.

Woodheads-Morrisons has come down by 10p over the past few weeks, while Karro's contribution price of 167p/kg is now around 33p below the average pig price.

Having risen for three weeks in a row, the APP was down by 0.15p to 205.37 during the week ended November 26, putting it just under 5p ahead of the SPP.

The average full economic cost of production was estimated by AHDB at 237p/kg in October.

The better news for pig producers is that wheat prices continue to fall, quoted by AHDB today at £238/tonne for January.

However, the NPA said this wouldn't benefit producers who bought wheat forward at significantly higher prices.

"With soya, energy, fuel and other costs remaining high, average prices, in all likelihood, remain well below the average cost of production," the body said.

The NPA added: "The UK pig price remains under pressure from significantly cheaper EU imports, although EU prices have started to rise again, led by a 5 euro-cents increase in Germany last week to stand at €2/kg (172p/kg), with Belgium and the Netherlands also seeing notable increases."