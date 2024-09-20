Bigger than usual decline in UK tractor registrations

The number of tractors registered in the UK was significantly lower than normal in August, amounting to a 30% decline compared to the same month in 2023.

The number of agricultural tractors over 50hp registered last month was 495, the Agricultural Engineers' Association (AEA) said in its latest update.

The month typically sees reduced numbers, as farmers are occupied with harvest and related activities.

But the challenges of the past 12 months, both with the weather and the financial situation for some farms, meant the decline was bigger than usual this year, AEA said.

"At 495 machines, the monthly figure was nearly 31% lower than for August 2023," the association explained.

"It was also less than two-thirds of the average number logged in August over the previous five years. "

A total of 7,325 tractors have been registered during the year to date, which is 15% fewer than in the opening eight months of last year.

The AEA said this number is the lowest for four years.