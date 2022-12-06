Bill seeking to curb theft and re-sale of tractors passes second reading

A new bill seeking to clamp down on theft and re-sale of agricultural machinery has passed its second reading in the House of Commons.

The bill is aimed at combating rural crime and equipment theft including combine harvesters and tractors by requiring sellers to fit identifiable marked engine immobilisers.

As part of the Private Members’ Bill, dealers will also be required to keep records of equipment they have sold and details of purchasers.

As well as making it easier for police to investigate thefts and to restore recovered property to its rightful owners, it is hoped the bill will act as a deterrent to potential thieves by making agri equipment harder to steal and subsequently profit.

The bill, presented by Greg Smith MP, which now has a clear path to become law, will primarily affect agricultural machines such as tractors, 4x4s and combine harvesters.

The new legislation also allows the Secretary of State to extend its powers to equipment used commercially in other sectors.

The popularity of the second-hand machinery and equipment market is helping to drive theft across the country, with second-hand tools seen as more affordable and relatively easy to source.

This market is not currently regulated, meaning sellers do not have to prove the origins of items they are selling or evidence the original purchase.

Stakeholders and those working in trades have argued this encourages and facilitates tool theft because it makes selling stolen equipment simple and easy.

As well as from MPs, the bill has already received the support of rural campaigners including the Countryside Alliance, NFU and Country Land and Business Association (CLA).

A 2020 survey conducted by the Countryside Alliance delving into the issue of rural crime and the impact it has on the countryside, found agri machinery theft reported as respondents’ top priority for police to tackle.

In 2021 the same survey revealed that 43% of respondents reported having had a crime committed against them in the past year and of those, 32% reported having experienced agricultural machinery theft. This was the third most reported crime at the time.

Greg Smith, the MP for Buckingham, said: "I spoke at some length about how immobilisers and forensic marking can significantly reduce the theft of quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles.

"The Bill also provides for police forensic marking to be extended to other agricultural and construction equipment—including power tools.

"I look forward to piloting my Equipment Theft (Prevention) Bill through its remaining stages in the Commons, so that we can make sure the police are granted the powers they need to crack down on rural crime, recover equipment, and prosecute thieves."

David Bean, parliament relations manager for the Countryside Alliance, welcomed the bill's second reading: "No corner of the marketplace, be it sold in person or online, should be a safe haven for the profiteers of this crime.

"We renew our support for this Bill as it continues its parliamentary journey and look forward to the real difference it stands to make to rural businesses and communities”.