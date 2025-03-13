Biodiversity net gain still an opportunity for farmers, research says

New research shows that farms are yet to realise the full potential of the opportunity presented by the biodiversity net gain (BNG) obligation placed on developers last year.

Last year, an England-wide, regulated marketplace for biodiversity offsetting was created, designed to ensure habitats are left in a better state than they were pre-development.

As part of the rules, which came into effect in February 2024, developers need to offset whatever damage they cause, plus 10% extra.

If they cannot provide this extra 10% on site, they will need to purchase BNG ‘units’ off site, which is where the opportunity exists for farmers.

Property consultancy Carter Jonas has now published research exploring the impact of the change on landowners.

It finds that the ignition of the market last year generated a lot of excitement, but a relatively quiet 12 months followed as farms prepared biodiversity units for sale and developers began to work out how many units they would need and how best to buy them.

“It is only now, one year on, that we are we seeing deals completing after initial requests a year ago,” says Carter Jonas partner, Mark Russell.

“In a way this isn’t a surprise; planning applications submitted in March 2024 are doing well to have been through the local planning authority process and, in some cases, a planning appeal by now.

“For landowners this pause has created a useful period for them to continue considering their response to the market and either bring forward a habitat bank or complete a deal with a habitat banker such as the Environment Bank or BioFarm.”

The research explores the impact of the change on landowners, plus land managers, developers, local authorities and environmental organisations.

Carter Jonas's report indicates that more land may be required for BNG in the long term than initially envisioned.

“Our advice to farmers and landowners continues to be to consider the opportunities in the Natural Capital Market alongside competing land uses,” adds Mr Russell.

“If they want to make sure they can benefit from the market either now or in the future, they should get their baseline recorded and review their Natural Capital Market opportunities.”

Carter Jonas’ analysis of over 3,300 hectares of development sites across England finds the average habitat baseline value is 3.45 units per hectare.

To achieve a 10% net gain on a typical 10-hectare site, developers must therefore enhance or create habitats to achieve at least 37.95 biodiversity units (BU).

The research also reveals that 54.7% of developments deliver BNG entirely on-site. Off-site solutions are either the developer’s own land bank, the purchase of biodiversity units from local or national landowners or third parties, or through the national statutory credit scheme as a last resort.

In this respect, the analysis shows considerable disparity across the country: the East and South East have established habitat banks, while other regions currently face shortages.

Variation exists not only between regional sites but also between different habitat types, but the variation between greenfield and brownfield land is less than many anticipated.

Greenfield sites have an average baseline of 3.60 BU/ha and brownfield sites 3.17 BU/ha, according to the research.

Although the availability of biodiversity habitat banks is limited in some regions, the development industry’s response to the requirement for BNG has been demonstrably positive.

More than two-thirds of proposed schemes identified BNG solutions at the point of submitting a planning application, despite BNG being a pre-commencement condition under the Environment Act.

Naturally, some challenges and potential for refinement have been identified during the first year.

David Albrough, joint national lead of Carter Jonas’ Natural Capital Services Team says the industry has been slowly getting to grips with mandatory BNG over the past year and there are a couple of key issues coming through.

"Firstly, the invisibility of demand to potential suppliers. Developers of all types are having real difficulty in predicting their likely demand," he explains.

"This means that it is not clear to the likely providers if there will be a market for the units they want to produce. In some cases, they are not committing to schemes.

“Secondly, this bias in the regulations towards on site mitigation is already causing problems, especially for smaller developers and developments.

"With the additional costs and risks being passed on to the owners of the houses which in turn will make them harder to sell, this risks making some developments unviable."

The government is currently consulting on a national land use strategy, and resulting policy changes may impact BNG.