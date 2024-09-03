Bird flu insurance still available for Stonegate producers

Egg producer packer Stonegate has renewed its insurance offer, in conjunction with NFU Mutual, to bring its farmers comprehensive avian influenza insurance cover.

Funded by Stonegate, the AI Group Insurance initiative, first announced last year, is exclusive only to Stonegate producers.

It will protects free range and organic egg farmers by offering six months business interruption should their poultry be infected with bird flu.

While the 180-day cover is free to Stonegate farmers, producers will be able to decide for themselves whether to purchase additional individual cover.

Stonegate has introduced a number of initiatives, such as its Pullet Finance facility, to minimise external pressures on farmers and create a more stable environment to operate in.

Adrian Gott, CEO of Stonegate, said: “We had 100% take up of the policy when we launched the cover last year, which gives an idea of how successful it’s been.

"We’re in constant communication with our producers about how to create the best possible working environments and reducing risk is a big part of this.

"I’m delighted to be able to offer our producers the most comprehensive AI cover in the market. It’s another significant step forward in our move to ever close collaboration with our farming partners.”

What are the benefits of the policy?

Each of the Stonegate producers will be contacted outlining the benefits of the policy, this includes:

• The importance of securing AI cover and protection for individual producers and the Stonegate supply chain

• Stonegate will be funding a core element of the AI cover

• Individual producers have the option to add additional covers at their own expense (this can take the form of secondary C&D cover for AI, plus additional poultry / farming covers with NFU Mutual)

• Individual producers will need to engage with their NFU Mutual agent and provide the required information so that cover can be placed.