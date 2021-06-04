Birth of rare breed Dexter twins announced in The Times

Two rare breed calves are believed to be the first animals to have their births announced in The Times.

The Dexter twins, Prince and Charles - each weighing around 55 lb - were born on Friday 28 May at Castle Bolton in the Yorkshire Dales.

Yorkshire-based meat company Farmison & Co made the announcement in The Times today.

The twin calves have been named after the Prince of Wales for his support of heritage breeds and British farming.

The announcement as seen in The Times

Using funding provided by the firm, farmer Stuart Raw has increased his rare breed Dexter herd from just eight cattle in 2018 to now more than 150.

The smallest breed of cattle in Europe, the Dexter was bred in Tipperary in the 1750s from descendants of the ancient black cattle kept by the early Celts.

Dexters were endangered in the 1930s, but now thanks to their ability to mature early while feeding on grass and the impeccable eating quality of its neat, small cuts, the breed is bouncing back.

This resurgence has been aided significantly by frequent television appearances and chefs heralding the standout quality of its beef.

Farmison & Co founders John Pallagi and Stuart Raw were present for the birth of the Dexter twins.

Mr Pallagi said: “It was an honour to be present at the birth of our new Dexter twins, and to support one of our British small-scale farmers who do right by the land.

“Farmers like Stuart who care for their animals properly are the cornerstone of the countryside.

“This kind of production, in balance with nature, stands in contrast to the impending Australia-UK trade deal which could leave our best farmers facing an existential threat."