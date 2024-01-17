Bishop Burton College apologises after vegan social media post

Bishop Burton College has apologised after publishing a social media post announcing a veganuary catering initiative involving 'meat-free Mondays'.

The agricultural college, based in East Yorkshire, received backlash following the Facebook post, as many feared it would lead to an isolation of livestock farmers.

The post on Monday (15 January) unveiled the idea of 'meat-free Mondays' and 'wellbeing Wednesdays', which, according to the college, would have promoted healthy diets and sustainability.

However, principal Bill Meredith has since issued a statement: "We fully recognise and apologise for the impression this gave to our wider farming community, stakeholders, students past, present and future," he said.

"We have always made sure we offer meat and plant-based options, something we have been doing as a college for many years – offering choice to all.

"As a specialist land-based college, our core business is agriculture and we recognise the importance of livestock production to sustainable farming systems and to a healthy balanced diet."

It comes after Warwick Student Union recently voted to ban meat and dairy from its catering outlets.

Vivek Venkatram, Plant-Based Universities campaigner and president of Warwick’s Vegan Society, said: “We want this change to benefit everyone.”

But rural campaigners raised concern about whether the change was made with the interests of the wider student population in mind.

The Countryside Alliance urged students "who care about British farming and freedom of choice" to push for another vote.

Elsewhere, students at the University of Bristol recently voted against a motion to ban meat and dairy at its Students’ Union outlets.