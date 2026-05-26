Blaney opens £50,000 fund for farm machinery innovators

Farmers and contractors are being offered up to £50,000 to turn everyday on-farm frustrations into new machinery.

The Blaney Innovator Programme has opened for 2026, inviting people across agriculture, contracting and land management to submit ideas for new machines, attachments or tools.

Run by Blaney Group, the Northern Irish company behind Blaney Agri and Quad-X, the initiative is aimed at developing farm-led solutions to problems seen in real working conditions.

The programme is open to farmers, landowners, contractors and others working in agriculture, land management and related rural industries across the UK and Ireland.

Registrations close on 30 June 2026, with shortlisted applicants then asked to submit a full application by 30 July.

Applicants do not need to have a finished design or engineering experience. Blaney said those taking part only need to have identified a problem, with its engineering team then helping to explore possible solutions.

The company said the programme is built around the belief that “the best ideas come from real work, in real conditions”.

Shortlisted concepts will be reviewed by a panel, with selected ideas receiving up to £50,000 of support.

This could include product design and development, a full prototype build, testing and refinement alongside Blaney’s engineers.

Blaney said several ideas from the 2025 programme are already moving into further development, following a first year that generated a wide range of ideas and conversations with farmers, contractors and industry professionals.

Among the concepts already being explored are ways to turn waste materials into usable resources, with the aim of helping reduce fertiliser and chemical inputs.

Sean Blaney, founder and chief engineer, said: “Many of our best machines started with a conversation.”

The company said the programme gives those conversations a clearer route into product development, helping turn farm-led thinking into practical machinery that can be tested and used in the field.

Blaney said the ideas coming forward reflect the pressures facing modern agriculture, including labour shortages, time constraints and the need to make better use of resources already available on farm.

Those interested can register an idea, or simply outline a frustration they want solved.

The process includes registering interest, completing a full submission, panel review and shortlisting, before selected applicants work directly with the engineering team.

Successful concepts may then move into prototype development and field testing in real working conditions.

If proven, Blaney said the idea could progress to manufacture and market launch, allowing others in the industry to benefit from the solution.

The company said more than one idea may be selected if submissions show strong potential.

It added that entries do not need to be completely new inventions, as improvements or adaptations to existing equipment may also be considered.

People can also register in person at Balmoral Show 2026, where Blaney will be exhibiting on Stand A3.

Registrations close on 30 June 2026, with shortlisted entrants asked to submit full applications by 30 July.