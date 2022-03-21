Blenheim Estate unveils new sheep worrying campaign

The farm manager of Blenheim Estate has launched a new campaign ahead of lambing season urging the public to keep their dogs under control at all times.

Blenheim's ‘ThankEwe’ campaign aims to educate pet owners to the potential risks of losing control of their dogs around livestock.

The estate, which has a 1,000-strong flock of Scotch mule sheep lambs, will also be putting up livestock worrying signage across 12,000 acres of land.

Chasing by loose dogs can do serious damage to livestock, even if the dog doesn’t catch them.

The stress of worrying can cause sheep to die and pregnant ewes to miscarry their lambs.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on farmland, the pet owner in charge is guilty of an offence.

This includes attacking sheep, chasing them in a way that may cause injury, suffering, miscarriage or loss of produce or not on a lead or being otherwise under close control in a field or enclosure in which there are sheep.

Blenheim's farm manager Charles Gerring said that each year, the estate had to deal with 'extremely distressing' incidents.

“We would just like to remind everyone as we approach our lambing season, to please keep your dog on leads while visiting the estate.

“Often the owners are just not aware of the potential dangers their pets pose to livestock and are also deeply traumatised by the consequences of not being able to keep their dogs under control.

“We know the vast majority of owners are extremely responsible, however each year we have to deal with distressing incidents involving dog attacks on the sheep."

The Kennel Club and NFU have jointly put together recommendations on how to make countryside dog walks safer and more stress free for livestock.

They advise owners to stop, look and listen before entering a field, and to always keep dogs on a short lead around livestock.

The advice also says to give livestock plenty of space, and to use paths or access land wherever possible.