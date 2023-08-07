Block of arable land devoted to regenerative agriculture now on market

A block of arable land devoted to regenerative agriculture in the renowned Howe of the Mearns valley, Aberdeenshire has launched onto the market.

The farmland extends to approximately 269 acres (109 hectares) of predominantly Grade 3.1 arable land.

There are areas of more productive Grade 2 on the east side, with areas of Grade 5.3 on the fringe of the Esslie Moss to the north.

The land at Moss-side of Esslie sits on the fertile valley floor of the Howe of the Mearns, known for its productive agricultural land.

Iain Paterson, of Galbraith, which is handling the sale, said it was a "rare opportunity" to purchase land that had been farmed under a regenerative farm policy for more than a decade.

He explained: "The land is in good heart and will be rich in organic matter. No potatoes have been grown on the land in over 12 years.

(Photo: Galbraith)

"There is good access to all the fields via a network of well-maintained farm tracks and several of the fields are bordered with hedgerows, providing connected habitats for wildlife.

"This sale represents a perfect investment opportunity or as a useful bolt-on to an existing holding.”

The Howe of the Mearns is renowned for its highly productive agricultural soils with soft fruit, potatoes and vegetables all commonly featuring in crop rotations.

The vendor is an active member of the ‘Soil Regenerative Agriculture Group’ as part of the wider Farming for a Better Climate group.

(Photo: Galbraith)

As a result of this careful land management, the land will be of an excellent standard, being rich with organic matter and in good heart.

Furthermore, the land is free of pests such as Potato Cyst Nematode (PCN) and Clubroot. Soil sampling results are available from the selling agents.

The farm has an extensive network of internal tracks that have been well maintained, are in excellent.

condition and provide access to all of the fields. The unit is ring fenced and a number of the field boundaries form extended hedgerows which provide an important habitat for local wildlife, complementing the regenerative agriculture practices that have been adopted.

(Photo: Galbraith)

The land consists of Balrownie Brown Earth soils and Mineral Alluvial Soils. According to the James Hutton Institute it will be capable of supporting a wide range of crops due to the quality of soil and drainage in place; the land has supported a range of cereal crops.

The land is located in Aberdeenshire within the highly productive area of the Howe of the Mearns.

The land at Moss-side of Esslie is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £2,250,000.