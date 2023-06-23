Blockchain projects seeks to fix Brexit export woes for farm estate

A supply chain project which aims to use blockchain technology to enable the frictionless movement of quality lamb products to export markets has commenced.

The technology will replace manual ‘in person’ veterinary checks with remote digital checks – changing supply chain assurance and making the export process simpler.

Welsh organic lamb producer Rhug Estate has partnered with an international consortium of tech, trade, and veterinary industry leaders, named 'TETA', on the project.

The estate, which consists of 12,500 acres in Corwen, exports premium lamb from Wales to hospitality markets across Europe.

But since Brexit, its exports have reduced by 50% due to increased administration burdens, complex custom regulations, veterinary checks and certifications.

On top of this, delivery times have increased from one to six weeks.

The blockchain solution aims to reimagine the end-to-end supply chain for Rhug by replacing the manual ‘in check’ veterinary process with remote digital checks that are authenticated and more efficient.

This data, along with all the other regulatory information and protocols, is stored on the blockchain, creating a green export lane for the business.

By achieving trusted trader status, the estate's lamb exports are transported without checks and lengthy time delays.

ubloquity – the lead company in TETA - has secured £50,000 in funding from the Welsh government’s to develop the blockchain-enabled application.

Rob Chester, ubloquity CEO said: “Post-Brexit, red meat exporters face additional regulatory checks and administrative burdens on goods going to the EU, making it more difficult and expensive for customers to source premium goods such as Welsh lamb.

“Blockchain technology can solve this problem and we’re partnering with Rhug and industry experts to deliver a solution that enables frictionless trade and unlocks Welsh lamb exports.

"Our digital blockchain-enabled application will remove the requirement to deploy expensive and highly qualified vets to conduct manual checks and sign paperwork.

"This will significantly lower the cost of trade to the exporter and free up vets to conduct more highly skilled and necessary work.”

Chris Esler, production manager at Rhug Estate, said the blockchain solution would ensure more organic lamb could get to the estate's EU customers.

He said: "We welcome the support to help us take the project forward, and enable us to boost quality Welsh lamb exports.”