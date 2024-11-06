Blow for farmers as research uncovers new pickup truck tax

Farmers and others who work in the countryside are set for another tax blow as double-cab pickups will be classed as company cars for tax purposes.

The change, effective April 2025, could increase the tax burden on a typical double-cab pickup by as much as 211%, according to findings uncovered by the Countryside Alliance.

This is because, for the purposes of capital allowances, benefits in kind (BIK) and some deductions from business profits, these vehicles will no longer be treated as essential tools of the trade.

The vehicles are often used by thousands of people who work in the countryside, such as farmers, gamekeepers, builders and electricians.

Research by the Countryside Alliance finds that a typical Nissan Navara Tekna, priced at £33,265 and emitting 167g/km of CO2, will see its BIK rise from £3,960 to £12,308.

And the BIK on private fuel benefits will also soar from £757 to £10,286, leading to even higher costs for workers.

But they argue it is self-employed tradespeople who will face the biggest blow, as they can only deduct 6% of their vehicle's cost in the first year, slashing potential tax savings from over £9,600 to just £578.84.

In a statement, Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said the pickup truck tax would 'hammer' thousands of people in the countryside.

“From farmers and gamekeepers to plumbers and builders, the twin cab pickup has become the country's favourite workhorse.

“The decision to reclassify them as cars will hit working people hard," he warned.