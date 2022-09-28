Bluefaced Leicester shearling sells for record 26,000 guineas at NSA sale

A strong sale of quality tups at the NSA Wales & Border Main Sale saw a Bluefaced Leicester shearling sell for a record 26,000 guineas just minutes into the bidding, quickly followed by a Texel that sold for 24,000 guineas.

The sale had been delayed by a week, but turnover reached over £1,950,000 with 2,795 sheep sold or 88% of the number forward.

Taking place at the Royal Welsh Showground, the overall sale's average was slightly up on last year, at £699.87.

The day was distinguished by the record price achieved by Vale of Glamorgan farmers, Tudor and Janet Harris, Bonvilston Flock.

Their 26,000 guinea sale exceeded their own 12,000 guinea record at the same sale back in 2018 and it also sold to Scottish breeder, Hazel Brown.

The tup had taken the Breed Championship at the Royal Welsh Show, but had been pushed into second place at the pre sale show by another Bonvilston tup.

Tudor was delighted with the day: “I’m absolutely ecstatic, very pleased. It’s been a lot of hard work this summer, with very little grass but they’ve done well and I’m absolutely delighted.

“He’s a yearling, out of semen my daughters bought me as a Christmas present, Graig yr Orsedd from Logie Durno. We have a full brother at home, a year younger.”

Buyer Hazel Brown has the Leadburnlea flock of 70 pedigree ewes. She is a regular at the sale, coming for ‘the great show of Bluefaced Leicester sheep’ for the last 25 years or so.

She had bought the 12,000 guinea ram with one other breeder back in 2018, but had lost him earlier this year.

Hazel said: “He’s a huge big scopey sheep, lovely eyes, lovely head. He’s correct on his legs, clean and with a nice skin.

“I think this is well beyond the usual price I pay. I think I need a lie down! But if you’re looking for a stock ram, this is the place to come.

"The Bluefaced Leicester is a great terminal sire for the Black Faces, so they have a great commercial role to play.”

Later a Bluefaced Leicester ram lamb from Wyn and Siwan Harries’ Hope Flock sold to Scott Thomason, for their Piel View Flock at Walney Island, Cumbria, for 15,000 guineas and the breed champion made 13,500 guineas, from Alan McClymont.

Breed secretary, Helen Carr-Smith said: “We got off to a great start with a 26,000 guinea shearling ram and are delighted for the Harris family.

“We’ve had a good trade, with some headline prices. We’ve broken the breed record for a traditional shearling ram.”

The Texel Supreme Champion from Paul Tippetts’ Flock sold for 24,000 guineas. Wilodge Ex Factor, a yearling, sold to Ted Fox, Jonathan Watson and Michael James.

He will start with Michael James for AI before travelling up to Berwick on Tweed and then over to Ted Fox’s College Flock.

Ted Fox who placed the bid said: "He’s just in a class of his own. We haven’t seen a shearling tup like this all year.

“He’s just pure muscle, good on his legs, gets his head up well and is as long as a snake. He’s just a hell of a good tup. We have a hundred pure Texel ewes and we didn’t need a tup this time, but I couldn’t resist.

“I didn’t expect him to make quite that much, but we weren’t going to stop. We were going to buy him if we could. He’s a special sheep and will make a difference to our flock.”

Breeder Paul Tippetts was delighted to be going out on a high. It’s his last Texel sale as they dispersed the females in January.

“He’s out of a home bred ewe, by a tup called Teiglun Crackerjack. He was always a stand up, showy ram and we thought he had that X factor. We always thought he would make good money, but you never know at an auction!

“I think there is a special thrill to pedigree stock. You’re looking at pedigree, breeding off pedigree stock. It’s not always about the look of the animal. It’s about the pedigree, that makes it more interesting.”

Paul and his wife, Christine Williams, last hit the headlines with their world record Wilodge Posh Spice. The Limousin heifer sold for 250,000 guineas at Carlisle two years ago.

The top priced Charollais, a shearling, was sold for 3,800 guineas from Probert & Sons Mortimer Flock. It went to D Williams, Betws, Anglesey.

He is said to be a ‘very meaty tup with a good carcass, an active sheep’. Geoff and Bridget are proud that their pen of 30 tups averaged £880, with the majority going to regular buyers who prize their hardiness and ability to out winter.

The top priced Suffolk was sold from Glenys Morgan’s Llangeview Flock for 1750 guineas. She said the Suffolk was a good native breed, able to withstand UK weather conditions.

The top price North Country Cheviot was from N & CM Barratt, Condover, Shrewsbury, whose yearling tup sold for 2,100 guineas. He sold to Alan Jones, Corwen, who recently re-entered the breed.

The top priced Lleyn sold for 1,250 guineas, a Blue Texel ewe lamb for 3,200 guineas, a Berrichon ram lamb for 1650 guineas, a Dutch Spotted ewe lamb for 1090 guineas, a South Country Cheviot for 1,400 guineas, a Brecknock Hill Cheviot for 1,450 guineas and a Badger Face for 350 guineas.