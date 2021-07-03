Boosting farmer confidence sees tractor sales increase

Tractor registrations in June 2021 remained well above their level compared to a year before, new figures which suggest increasing farmer confidence show.

Total tractor registrations last month were over 43.1 percent higher compared to the same month in 2020.

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers' Association (AEA) show that 1,473 tractors (>50hp) were registered.

It brings the total for the year to date to 6,844 tractor registrations, just over 25 percent more than the first six months of 2020.

UK tractor registrations are taken as a broad indicator of the strength of the domestic market for agricultural equipment.

AEA said: "With the market facing disruptions due to Covid-19 a year ago, it is no surprise that UK agricultural tractor registrations (over 50hp) in May 2021 were higher than they had been 12 months previously."

Last year, agri-machinery plants closed temporarily in March and April 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the months where most of the decline in sales took place.

Production plants across Europe were temporarily closed and, even where they stayed open, supply chains were disrupted.

Tractor registrations fell back in 2020 to their lowest level in twenty years, although this was partly due to the unprecedented circumstances and the annual total was close to those seen in 2015 and 2016.