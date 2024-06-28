Boy, 14, dies following quad collision on NI farm

A 14-year-old boy has died in hospital after the quad he was driving crashed on a narrow rural road in Co Derry, Northern Ireland.

Isaac Roxborough, who was from a farming family, died on Wednesday (26 June) from the injuries he sustained.

The single-vehicle collision happened on a narrow rural road alongside a farm, near Eglinton, shortly before 11:30 am.

In a statement, the Roxborough family said he was “a laid back, care free, happy boy who was at his happiest when out on the farm”.

PSNI inspector Cherith Adair said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time. Isaac was just 14 years old.

He added that an investigation was now being conducted into the incident, and appealed for information from the public.

He said: “A meticulous investigation to establish the circumstances is underway and we would ask anyone who noticed the red Honda quad... or who witnessed the collision to contact us."

The Farm Safety Foundation noted that this was the second child this month to lose their life on a UK farm as a result of a quad bike.