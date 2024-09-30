Boy, 8, dies after being shot on Cumbria farm

An eight-year-old boy has died on a farm in Cumbria after being shot in the head and face, police have confirmed.

A man in his 60s who was being held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter has been released on bail.

Emergency services were called at around 2.50pm on Saturday (28 September) to the farm, in the Warcop area, not far from the A66.

They received a report that a child had been seriously injured by a firearm at the property.

Police and an air ambulance attended, and a firearm was secured at the scene by police.

The boy was taken to hospital by air ambulance having suffered serious and life-threatening injuries to his head and face, but he died overnight.

Cumbria Police said: "As officers continue with their enquiries, they are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward.

"Anyone with information which may assist can report to police online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 135 of 28 September 2024. You can also phone on 101.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."