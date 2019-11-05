BPS 2019 entitlement values and greening rates set

Entitlement values and greening rates have been confirmed for this year's Basic Payment Scheme.

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) has today (5 November) published the rates.

It follows the confirmation of the BPS exchange rate for this year’s payments, which will start heading to bank accounts in December.

Under BPS, farmers need to hold an entitlement for every hectare of eligible land they are claiming on.







Entitlement values and greening rates have been confirmed

The size of farmers’ payments will depend on how many entitlements they use, supported by eligible land and the value of those entitlements.

The greening part of payments has been calculated by taking the number of entitlements farmers have used with eligible land to claim payment, and multiplying it by the greening value.

Now that the rates are set, the RPA said it is preparing payments so they are ready when the payment window opens.

BPS, greening and the young farmer payment will continue to operate for the 2020 scheme year.