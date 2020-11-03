BPS 2020 entitlement values and greening rates set

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) has today published this year's Basic Payment Scheme entitlement values and greening rates.

Farmers are set to see a slight increase this year, following the decision not to make the usual Financial Discipline deduction from 2020 payments.

The BPS exchange rate for 2020 will be the same as 2019 at €1 = £0.89092. Payments for England are set in Euros and then converted into sterling.

The size of farmers’ payments will depend on how many entitlements they use, supported by eligible land and the value of those entitlements.

Entitlement values and greening rates have been confirmed

The greening rates have been calculated by taking the number of entitlements farmers have used with eligible land to claim payment, and multiplying them by the greening value.

Earlier this year, the RPA extended deadlines by a month to allow farmers more time to submit their BPS applications, Countryside Stewardship revenue and Environmental Stewardship claims.

The agency said it had made 'good progress' in processing and preparing payments ready for when the payment window opens in December.