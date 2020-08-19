BPS 2020 support scheme launched in Wales

The support scheme aims to alleviate pressure on farm businesses which do not receive their BPS on day one of the payment window

A new Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2020 support scheme to support Welsh farmers has today been launched.

The 2020 scheme will again pay a loan of up to 90 percent of an individual business’ anticipated BPS claim value.

The payment aims to lift the short term pressure on those farmers who do not receive their BPS on day one of the payment window, which opens on 1 December.

The support scheme will open for applications via Rural Payments Wales (RPW) Online on 1 September and will remain open until 27 November.







Subject to applicants meeting the necessary terms and conditions, payment will be made to successful claimants, whose full BPS claim is not processed, during the week commencing 7 December.

Welsh government's rural affairs minister, Lesley Griffiths said the pandemic had highlighted the vital role played by Wales' agriculture industry.

"It has been my priority to ensure farmers are given the flexibility and support necessary to protect food supply chains and our long-term environmental resilience.

“I intend to build on the success of the Support Schemes introduced in previous years by once again implementing a BPS Support Scheme for 2020.

"This will provide farm businesses that apply, much needed financial certainty during these unprecedented times, whilst the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU remains unclear."

She added: “This is an opt-in scheme and I would urge all farm businesses to apply for the 2020 BPS Support Scheme using the simple RPW Online form.”