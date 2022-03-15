BPS application window opens for 2022 payments

The Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application window has opened today for farmers and land managers to claim their 2022 payments, Defra has confirmed.

The claim window for those with existing Countryside Stewardship (CS) and Environmental Stewardship (ES) revenue agreements has also opened.

Farmers are being urged to apply as soon as they are able, to ensure applications are submitted ahead of the deadline, which is 16 May.

All applicants can update their personal and business information by applying through the Rural Payments service, where they can view and transfer their BPS entitlements and land parcels.

Last year, the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) paid 98 percent of all BPS claims in the first month.

The agency's chief executive, Paul Caldwell said the government was committed to match this target for this year's payments.

"We strongly encourage all eligible farmers to submit their applications as soon as possible," Mr Caldwell explained.

"We will continue to build on our performance while also supporting farmers across the country to make the most of the opportunities arising from the transition to the new farming schemes.

Since last year, direct payments are being gradually reduced – with the biggest reductions made to the higher payment bands.

Reductions will be applied until the last payments are made in 2027.

Later this year, Defra will also open applications for the Lump Sum Exit Scheme, which provides financial support to farmers wishing to retire or leave farming.