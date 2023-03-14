BPS application window opens for 2023 payments

The Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application window has opened today for farmers and land managers to claim their 2023 payments, Defra has confirmed.

The claim window for those with existing Countryside Stewardship (CS) and Environmental Stewardship (ES) revenue agreements has also opened.

Farmers are being urged to apply as soon as they are able to ensure applications are submitted ahead of the deadline, which for this year is 15 May.

From 2024, the government plans to replace BPS with delinked payments. Reductions will be applied until the last payments are made in 2027.

Announcing this year's window, Rural Payment Agency's (RPA) chief executive, Paul Caldwell said: "I know the importance of cashflow to rural businesses at this time.

"I am pleased that we have continued to achieve a strong performance to help farmers deliver sustainable food production alongside environmental actions to enhance and support nature.

"I encourage all eligible farmers to submit their applications and claims as soon as possible to ensure that no one misses out."

All applicants can update their personal and business information by applying through the Rural Payments service, where they can view and transfer their BPS entitlements and land parcels.

Last year, BPS advance payments were made in the summer for the first time to help farmers with their cashflow, with balance payments made from December.

This change to the BPS payment cycle will continue and this year advance payments of around 50% of the total will be made from the start of August 2023.