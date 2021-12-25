BPS budget to remain the same in 2022 for Welsh farmers

Farmers have welcomed the announcement from the Welsh government that Basic Payment Scheme payments will remain the same in 2022.

Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths stated she had 'prioritised support' for the sector to help with the challenges facing farmers as a result of Brexit and the pandemic.

The total direct payment ceiling of £238 million mirrors the level of support provided to farmers in 2020 and 2021.

It comes alongside the announcement earlier this year that the BPS will continue in 2023.

NFU Cymru welcomed the announcement, as the year ahead presented 'continued challenges for the sector'.

The union's president John Davies said: “As a union, we have stressed to Welsh government that the BPS is crucial to maintaining the supply of safe, high quality and affordable food to all in society.

"This is as important as it has ever been, as the nation continues to battle against the effect of the coronavirus."

Mr Davies said farmers were dealing with trade friction resulting from Brexit, trade deals with major agricultural exporting nations and significant hikes in input costs.

"Today’s announcement from the minister is therefore a welcome assurance to the nation’s farmers," he added.

“As well as providing security to farming businesses, this announcement is also a boost for our rural businesses and communities, as Welsh farms provide the economic, social and cultural foundation of our rural communities."