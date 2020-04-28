BPS deadline extended amid Covid-19 disruption

The window to submit applications for the Basic Payment Scheme and make a claim for Countryside Stewardship will be extended by one month

Farmers have been given an extra month by the government to claim for farm payments in light of the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The deadline has been extended until 15 June to apply for BPS payments and claim funding for environmental and woodland work under other schemes.

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) said it would continue to monitor the situation and consider further measures as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

But farmers and land managers are still being encouraged to submit claims and applications through the Rural Payments Service as soon as they are able to.







Applications for new Countryside Stewardship (CS) Higher Tier and Mid Tier agreements are still being accepted ahead of their respective deadlines of 1 May and 31 July.

Rural Payment Agency (RPA) chief executive Paul Caldwell said: "We’re fully focused on making vital payments to the rural community and helping customers submit their claims and applications during this difficult time.

"We know the coronavirus is causing issues where farmers are unable to meet their agents, so we are making this extension to allow more time for the farming community to submit their applications and claims without penalty.

"I would urge farmers and their agents to complete their applications and claims as soon as they are able to, using the Rural Payments Service in the first instance."

In addition the period for amending a claim without penalty has also been extended to 30 June with final submission of applications and claims now to be with the RPA by 10 July.

Responding to the announcement, the Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) said it is 'essential' for the cash flow of farming businesses that there is no delay to making payments.

"While there are some who would not have been able to make the May 15 deadline for BPS and stewardship claims give the current Covid-19 restrictions, it is disappointing that a more innovative solution was not forthcoming to keep the May 15 deadline for the vast majority, while providing specific measures for those with difficulties," George Dunn, TFA chief executive said.

“However, now the decision has been made to move the deadlines to June, we must not see this being used as an excuse for making late payments under these schemes.

“Many farmers are still awaiting payment of 2019 stewardship claims which must also be resolved without further delay.”

Natural England and Forestry Commission staff are continuing to provide advice by phone or video call for land managers developing Higher Tier applications in time for the 1 May application deadline, so that schemes can be progressed in the absence of a site visit.