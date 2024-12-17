BPS payment made to 94% of farms, Welsh government confirms

The Welsh government has confirmed that 15,300 farming businesses - or 94% of all farms - have received their full or balance Basic Payment Scheme 2024 payment.

Payments worth £66.8 million have been issued, in addition to £160.5 million paid as BPS advance payments since 14 October.

The Welsh government said this meant that, overall, payments totalling £227.4 million had now been made.

It announced in May that the BPS would continue for 2025 as part of the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) 'preparatory phase'. The post-Brexit scheme will roll out in 2026.

The Welsh government also confirmed today a total budget of £238m to provide direct payments to farmers in 2025, at the same level provided in 2024.

BPS 2025 is expected to be the final year of full BPS payments, with those farmers choosing to remain in BPS receiving a reduced payment per year during the SFS transition period starting in 2026.

The Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said he was 'committed to continued financial support for farmers'.

“We live in uncertain and challenging times; however, you can be certain about this government’s steadfast commitment to supporting Welsh farmers," he said.

“We will continue to support the sector in a managed transition away from BPS from next year onwards.”

Several SFS preparatory schemes have also been announced, including Habitat Wales Scheme, Habitat Wales Commons, Organic Support Payment, Farming Connect, a new Integrated Natural Resources Scheme.

And new application windows will open for Growing for the Environment, Small Grants Environment, Small Grants Efficiency, Small Grants Horticulture Start up and the newly merged Agriculture Diversification and Horticulture Scheme.