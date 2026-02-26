Bradshaw re-elected as NFU president amid mounting farm pressures

Tom Bradshaw will lead the NFU for another two years after being re-elected president at a time of intense political and economic pressure on British farming.

The Essex arable farmer, who has served on the NFU officeholder team for six years, remains in post following two years as president.

His re-election signals continuity as the sector grapples with policy uncertainty, volatile markets and ongoing debate over future support schemes.

He is joined by Paul Tompkins as deputy president and Robyn Munt as vice-president, forming the union’s officeholder team for the next term.

Mr Bradshaw said he was “deeply honoured and extremely proud to have been re-elected President of this superb organisation”.

Reflecting on the backdrop to his re-election, he said: “The past 18 months have been among the most challenging in recent memory for British farming.”

During that period, farmers have faced rising input costs, extreme weather, disease pressures and significant change to support payments as England transitions away from the Basic Payment Scheme towards environmental land management schemes.

Mr Bradshaw said the NFU had been “at the forefront of fighting for our industry”, adding that progress had only been possible because members had worked collectively. “Together we have been stronger.”

Looking ahead, he said the union would continue to campaign to ensure the right policies are in place to deliver a “more resilient, thriving and profitable British farming industry” and safeguard long-term UK food security.

New deputy president Paul Tompkins described his election as “an incredible privilege” at a time when agriculture faces “real pressures but holds even greater potential”.

“Every farmer and grower, whatever their sector, scale or system, wants the same essentials; fairness, stability and the chance to build a future,” he said.

Setting out his priorities, Mr Tompkins said his focus would be to “deliver practical results for farmers”, maintain a strong commercial outlook and build confidence across the industry — issues that resonate across both livestock and arable sectors.

Robyn Munt, elected vice-president, said she was “incredibly proud and honoured” to represent Britain’s farmers as part of the officeholder team.

A fifth-generation beef, sheep and arable farmer, she pointed to fragile sentiment within the industry, saying confidence was at an “all-time low” due to volatile costs, disease threats and extreme weather.

She said the next two years must centre on creating the conditions for “resilient, productive and profitable farming businesses to thrive”, while ensuring sustainable food production and protection of the countryside.

The NFU, which represents tens of thousands of farmers and growers across England and Wales, plays a central role in lobbying government on agricultural policy, trade, environmental regulation and food standards.

The election took place following the AGM of the NFU Council, the union’s representative body, after its annual conference at the ICC in Birmingham on 24 and 25 February.

With farm profitability under strain and future policy direction still evolving, the new leadership team faces immediate pressure to rebuild confidence and secure greater certainty for members across the sector.