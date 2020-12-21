Breakfast Club to inform sheep farmers on Brexit changes

The UK sheep sector is set to launch a new Breakfast Club to update farmers on the latest announcements that will affect the industry after the transition period ends.

The start of 2021 is set to bring change and uncertainty to the UK’s sheep sector, with changes to agricultural legislation, export markets and support payments.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) will welcome news from industry leaders with an initial series of four, one-hour morning updates as part of its new initiative.

Experts will help deliver 'concise and useful information' to producers each Wednesday morning starting from 20 January at 8.30am.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker said there was 'still much to be announced' on how the UK’s departure from the EU would shape the future sheep industry.

"There will no doubt be many sheep farmers out there seeking some support and guidance as we start the New Year," he added.

“This new series of short webinars [will] help the nation’s sheep farmers keep up to date on the latest announcements affecting them.

"We will be welcoming industry leaders from across the UK... to present what we hope will be engaging short sessions that can be enjoyed over breakfast before the day's jobs really begin.”

The four sessions will cover changes to existing UK trade deals as well as future ones and the future of UK farm support.

They will also look at the Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) and focus on differences to legislation across the devolved nations.

Interested parties are being encouraged to register to receive updates on more specific details of what the sessions will cover, as and when more news is announced.