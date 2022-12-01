Brexit added £210 to UK food bills to end of 2021, study suggests

Leaving the EU has added an average of £210 to household food bills over the two years to the end of 2021, new research has found.

By the end of 2021, this has totalled £5.8bn in higher food bills for UK households, the Centre for Economic Performance (CEP) at the London School of Economics (LSE) says.

A previous report by CEP researchers found that leaving the EU increased the price of food products by six percent.

The latest study confirms that for the poorest households, this feeds through into a rise in the overall cost of living of 1.1% - 52% more than the 0.7% rise felt in the top 10% of households.

The authors of the research also look in depth at the mechanisms behind the price rises.

The EU is, the researchers point out, a “deep” trading bloc. It goes far beyond the elimination of tariffs within its borders: it also minimises non-tariff barriers (NTB) to trade through, for example, mutual recognition of standards.

While the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which came into force in January 2021, ensures that trade between the UK and the EU remains tariff-free, the study says it "lacks the depth of the EU".

This means there are now, post-Brexit, more NTBs between the UK and the EU, including new comprehensive customs checks, rules of origin requirements and sanitary and phytosanitary measures for trade in animals and plants.

The authors find that it is these NTBs that have affected prices. The rise in consumer prices was driven only by products with high NTBs and there was no significant rise in prices for products with low NTBS.

The study says this suggests that EU exporters and/or UK importers face higher costs due to these new barriers and between 50% and 88% of these costs have been passed on to consumers.

The changes have benefitted domestic producers of food, who now have less competition from European imports.

But the gains to domestic firms are outstripped by the loss to domestic consumers by more than £1bn. Additionally, unlike regular tariffs, NTBs do not generate any revenue for the government.

Richard Davies, professor at Bristol University and study co-author, said: “In leaving the EU, the UK swapped a deep trade relationship with few impediments to trade for one where a wide range of checks, forms and steps are required before goods can cross the border.

"Firms faced higher costs and passed most of these on to consumers. Over the two years to the end of 2021, Brexit increased food prices by around six per cent overall.”

Nikhil Datta, assistant professor of economics at Warwick University and study co-author, said the policy implications were 'stark'.

"Non-tariff barriers are an important impediment to trade that should be a first-order concern, at least on par with tariffs, for policymakers interested in low consumer prices.

“We calculate that Brexit caused a loss of £210 for the average household, or £5.84 billion overall, when looking at its impact on the food market alone.

"Since poorer households spend a larger fraction of their income on food, they are hit harder.”