Brexit and mental wellbeing focus of farm charities summit

Brexit and mental wellbeing were the focus of a charities summit hosted by the NFU

More than 40 farming and rural charities have said they are ready to help farmers in need as growing political uncertainty grows.

Brexit and mental wellbeing were the focus of a special charities summit hosted by the NFU last week.

Dozens of charities which specialise in helping farmers outlined the challenges many are currently facing.

It comes as the farming industry faces continued political uncertainty surrounding the UK’s terms of departure from the EU.







According to the NFU, such volatility has ‘served to amplify the stress and anxiety’ within the industry.

NFU Vice President Stuart Roberts said: “Farmers are affected by the same pressures that affect everyone else in society, from finances to relationships.

“On top of this they run business which are particularly vulnerable to external volatility and can face isolation from the very nature of where they farm.”

The event saw charities share knowledge of where the industry could be in terms of trade, access to labour, domestic agricultural policy and regulation depending on the Brexit outcome.

It was a chance for rural based organisations to gain a better understanding of the difficulties farmers could face in the coming months and how they can best support those in need.

Mr Roberts added: “We still have no certain answer to the big Brexit question of how we will leave the EU, whether that’s with a deal or without one, but we can be sure that either outcome will have an impact on farmers and their businesses.”

The NFU added that the government must ensure the UK’s exit from the EU is orderly, with polices in place that safeguard farming.

Charities available to farmers and growers include The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (R.A.B.I) and The Farming Community Network (FCN).