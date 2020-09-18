Brexit: NFU Scotland launches new advice to help farmers

A dedicated webpage has been launched to help Scottish farmers prepare their businesses post-Brexit

NFU Scotland has launched new resources to help farmers prepare their businesses for the end of the Brexit transition period.

While the UK left the EU on 31 January 2020, it will leave the bloc's rules and regulations after the transition period, on 31 December 2020.

During this time, the UK has been negotiating the terms of the future trading arrangement with the EU and begun trade talks with third country partners.

Although the terms of the new future trading arrangement are unknown, NFU Scotland is encouraging farmers to begin planning now for any eventuality.







Members of the farming union looking to prepare their businesses post-Brexit are encouraged to visit new advice that is available online.

The pages provide steps for farmers to consider, starting with key questions; links to specialist UK government guidance; who to speak to, such as suppliers, staff, agencies; and where to find further tailored guidance.

NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick said: “With the negotiations on the future relationship between the UK and the EU still underway and at a critical stage, it is important that we are prepared for any possible outcome.

“Despite the uncertainty of what 1 January 2021 will look like for UK businesses, the team at NFUS have produced a comprehensive guide for our members to help them to prepare their businesses properly in the meantime.

“Don’t forget that NFU Scotland is here for you – if you have a question about a specific aspect of how to prepare your business that has not been addressed in our advice pages, then our dedicated team can signpost you to the answer.

"Change is coming – please keep us informed of your views, and the tools you need to prepare for change.”