Bridgestone makes 10 year tyre pledge to farmers

Agricultural tyre firm Bridgestone has doubled the period of warranty cover on its range of AG radial drive products to 10 years.

For the first time, products such as the VX-TRACTOR and the VT-TRACTOR will be accompanied by the extended cover.

Bridgestone has also announced that it will change the starting point of its cover.

Previously, it was from the date of manufacture and for five years.

But this has been altered to begin from the date the farmer purchases the tyre, meaning he or she will benefit for the full 10 years of ownership.

Bridgestone’s Technical Manager Gary Powell said the firm was 'delighted' to offer the new extended warranty to farmers.

"From our dashboard data, we have clearly seen a continuing improvement to the reliability of our products operating in the farming environment.

"This has been made possible by advances in production technology and new design features," he said.

“We are more than comfortable to double the length of warranty cover, which clearly is a powerful indicator of our confidence, in our products’ reliability.

"And all this is at no extra cost to the farmer.”

Bridgestone tyres are available and supported in the field by their UK network of Bridgestone AG Dealer Partners.