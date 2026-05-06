Britain increasingly reliant on imported meat, new figures reveal

Britain imported a record £5 billion worth of meat last year, as concerns grow across the farming industry over the UK’s long-term food resilience and reliance on overseas supply chains.

New HMRC figures obtained by Co-op showed meat imports rose by 15% year-on-year in 2025, with poultry accounting for almost £2 billion of the total.

Imports from Poland and the Netherlands made up the largest share of poultry entering the UK market, while imports from Thailand surged by almost 50% compared with the previous year.

The figures are likely to intensify debate around domestic food production and how reliant the UK has become on imported food during a period of growing geopolitical instability and climate-related disruption.

Industry groups and food policy experts have repeatedly warned that pressure on domestic farming, combined with increasing global volatility, could leave the UK more vulnerable to supply chain shocks in future.

However, imported meat continues to play a major role in helping retailers meet consumer demand and maintain year-round food availability.

Co-op, which says it only sells and uses 100% British meat and poultry, warned the latest figures highlight the importance of maintaining strong domestic agricultural production.

The retailer said recent international tensions, including the fallout from the Iran conflict, had exposed how quickly complex global supply chains can come under pressure.

Alongside calls for stronger backing for British farming, Co-op is urging ministers to support the growth of agricultural co-operatives as a way of improving resilience within the sector.

Industry estimates suggest there are currently more than 500 agricultural co-operatives operating across the UK, generating more than £9 billion annually.

Supporters of the model argue co-operatives can help farmers reduce costs, spread risk and invest more effectively in infrastructure, innovation and sustainability.

Matt O’Hagan, Technical Director at ESG Drysdale, said collaborative farming structures can offer greater long-term stability for producers facing increasing market and environmental pressures.

“Our East of Scotland Growers Cooperative dates back to 1987 and brings together 20 member growers across a wide geographical spread,” he said.

“Being grower owned creates genuine alignment between farmers, the land and the route to market.”

He added that the model also supports investment in sustainable farming and helps growers manage volatility within the wider sector.

Paul Gerrard, Director of Public Affairs and Campaigns at Co-op, said strengthening resilience within British agriculture had become increasingly important.

“The issue of supply chain resilience is upon us now and there is a clear and demonstrable benefit to the co-operative business model in agriculture,” he said.

“An expansion of agricultural co-operation is both an economic opportunity and a political imperative.”

The growing reliance on imported meat is expected to fuel further debate over how Britain balances food affordability, supply chain resilience and support for domestic farming in the years ahead.