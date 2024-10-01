British beef exports the standout success in first half of 2024

Demand for British beef from key EU and non-EU markets helped underpin a strong performance for red meat exports despite a decline in sheep and pig exports.

The latest figures show that from January to June, total UK red meat exports were up 2% in volume on the year to 260,000 tonnes and worth £860m.

This was an increase in value of 2% on the same period in 2023, according to the HMRC's figures, published today (1 October).

Total beef shipments for the period increased by 11% in both value and volume, largely driven by demand from non-EU markets, as well as major markets in northern Europe.

Volume shipments to non-EU markets in the first half of the year were up 37% on 2023 levels, while beef exports to France and the Netherlands – the UK’s biggest markets in the EU were up 6% and 15% respectively.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB's head of international trade development, said the figures for total red meat exports in the first half of 2024 were 'encouraging'.

"Last year red meat exports totalled £1.7 billion for the year, equalling the record set in 2022, and exporters are on target to achieve that again in 2024.

“Beef exports have been the standout success in the first half of 2024. Demand from our major markets in northern Europe such as France and the Netherlands remained robust.

"The increase in volume of shipments to non-EU markets, particularly in West Africa, illustrates again the importance of carcase balance with beef offal volumes up 10%.”

However, the volume of sheep meat exports in the first half of 2024 fell 8% on the year, despite their value rising by 9% reflecting tight supplies and high livestock prices.

Shipments for the period to France were worth £163 million (up 23%), the Netherlands worth £12 million (up 60%) and Belgium worth £41 million (up 39%).

Mr Eckley said sheep meat exports had been under pressure in the first half of the year due to tight production, but were still critical to the sector, with 30% being exported, equalling exports from last year.

He added: "As we have seen with beef, demand has held up in several of our major European markets, demonstrating continuing robust demand for quality British lamb.”

Pig meat export volumes for the first half of 2024 were down 2% on the year. However, volumes to the Philippines were up 23% on the year.

And volume increases to the US increased 4% on the year, while volumes to South Africa jumped by 42%.

Mr Eckley said while it’s always disappointing to see a fall in volume, there were some positive signals, highlighted by the volume increases to the Philippines and the US.

"Like beef, carcase balance remains an important factor for the pork sector, and volumes of fifth quarter products exported in the first half of the year are level with the same period in 2023 which is encouraging.

He concluded: “We will continue to work with industry and government to cultivate the opportunities for high-quality red meat and dairy on the global stage."