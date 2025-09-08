British beef, lamb and dairy take spotlight in national campaign

British beef, lamb and dairy are taking centre stage this September as the Let’s Eat Balanced campaign returns, highlighting their role in a healthy, balanced diet.

Running from 1–30 September, the initiative aims to reach millions of UK consumers through television, streaming platforms, print, social media and retail.

Grounded in evidence-based research, the AHDB-run campaign provides accurate information about the nutritional benefits of lean red meat and dairy.

Its messaging is closely aligned with the government’s Eat Well Guide, encouraging a varied and balanced approach to eating.

This year’s activity is expected to achieve significant reach: adverts will be broadcast on ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky, with additional exposure through ITVX, Channel 4’s streaming platform, Discovery+ and YouTube.

In print, full-page adverts will appear in iNews every Saturday from September through to January. On social media, campaign content will be shared an estimated 63 million times across Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

The previous Let’s Eat Balanced campaign (2024–2025) reached 50 million adults, according to broadcast and social media analytics.

It also improved consumer perceptions, with more people recognising that red meat and dairy can be part of a balanced diet (+6% for meat, +2% for dairy).

Among 18 to 24-year-olds, perceptions improved significantly, with a seven percentage point rise in agreement that red meat forms part of a healthy diet compared with May 2024.

Carrie McDermid, AHDB head of domestic marketing, said: “Let's Eat Balanced is back this September, and it's all about reminding people that British beef, lamb, and dairy can be part of a healthy diet.

"We are sharing recipes and farmer stories on TV, social media, and in supermarkets, bringing consumers closer to the farm and showcasing the resilience and dedication of our levy payers who work hard to produce naturally delicious food.”

Beyond promoting the nutritional role of red meat and dairy, the campaign also seeks to celebrate the resilience and dedication of British farmers.

By combining recipes, farmer stories and health-focused messaging, it aims to not only reinforce the place of beef, lamb and dairy in a balanced diet but also strengthen consumer trust in the people producing it.