British beef makes a splash in Miami as US market opens up

British beef exporters are set to benefit from new trade opportunities in the United States after securing tariff-free access for 13,000 tonnes of product under the UK-US Economic Prosperity Deal.

Exporters alongside AHDB attended week’s Americas Food and Beverage Show in Miami, where a strong British stand drew interest from buyers across the US, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Three co-exhibitors joined the levy organisation on the stand, while expertly prepared British beef, lamb and pork was served to showcase the quality of UK produce.

AHDB Senior Trade Development Manager Susana Morris said the timing of the Miami showcase could not have been better.

“It’s important to be taking part in this event for several reasons,” she said. “While we’ve been promoting beef, lamb and pork, the timing is ideal for promoting British beef in particular in the US with the announcement of the Economic Prosperity Deal.

“That includes the ability for us to export 13,000 t of product to the US tariff-free. The Americas Food and Beverage Show therefore provides us with the perfect platform for our exporters to showcase their products to buyers looking to place orders.”

She added that Miami’s location gave the show “strategic geographic importance”, acting as a gateway not only to US customers but also to markets across Latin America and the Caribbean.

“In this respect it can play a pivotal role, acting as a springboard to fuel exports of beef, lamb and pig meat in this wider region.”

UK Agriculture Attaché to the US, Will Surman, also visited the stand and attended AHDB’s reception during the event.

“The US remains one of the UK’s most exciting markets for red meat,” he said. “It is a net importer of lamb and the world’s largest consumer of beef.

"While the US is a big pork exporter, its volume of imports is significant and expected to rise, presenting opportunities for premium pork products from the UK.”

He highlighted the significance of the deal agreed earlier this year: “In the UK-US trade deal announced in May, the UK secured a 13,000 t quota for beef going into the US.

"The quota offers our exporters significant preferential tariff access to this high-value market, and importantly it isn’t shared with other countries.”

Mr Surman added that trade shows such as the Miami event play a vital role in building relationships and creating new business.

“This show provides an ideal platform to highlight what we have to offer but also enables our export businesses to connect with existing customers and find new ones to develop further opportunities for our red meat sector.”

The Miami showcase is expected to strengthen Britain’s foothold in the US market while opening doors across Latin America and the Caribbean.