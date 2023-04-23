X

British beef sector in spotlight as weeklong events commence

23 April 2023
GBBW brings the sector and public together to champion Red Tractor assured British beef in a week-long celebration of quality

A weeklong initiative celebrating British beef has returned today on St George's Day, with the 'naturally delicious' meat reinvented with infusions from around the world.

Great British Beef Week (GBBW), taking place from 23 to 30 April, returns for a twelfth year with farmers, processors, retailers and butchers all uniting to celebrate the UK’s iconic meat.

NFU President Minette Batters has kick-offed the celebrations today with an on-farm video for social media, talking about the importance of GBBW and the sustainability of UK beef.

The event is the brainchild of Ladies in Beef, a voluntary organisation of female beef farmers founded by Mrs Batters alongside Devon beef producer Jilly Greed.

Ms Greed said that the UK had one of the most sustainable beef production systems in the world.

"Using the natural resources of grass, plentiful sunshine and rain we produce highly nutritious British beef that is a natural source of iron and can be very much part of a balanced diet.”

For this year, the week-long celebration has secured the support of Caribbean, Filipino and Mexican chefs, who will be sharing their recipe ideas for the iconic British roast.

It also comes ahead of the King’s Coronation on 6 May, when households across the country will be celebrating their patriotic pride.

Once again, the initiative is supported by AHDB, Red Tractor, the NFU, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institute (RABI).

AHDB head of marketing Carrie McDermid said: “We are delighted that these three fantastic foodie influencers will use their cooking expertise on social media to inspire the nation to cook with beef during the ever-popular GBBW.

“By sharing these videos, we will be able to reach and encourage more households to mix-up their roast beef experience and celebrate delicious locally reared British beef, which is amongst the most sustainable in the world.”