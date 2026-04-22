British Beef Week 2026 highlights role of farm shops in food chain

British beef is back in the spotlight as Great British Beef Week returns, with a renewed focus on the local butchers and farm shops at the heart of the nation’s food chain.

Running from 23 to 30 April 2026, the campaign – now in its sixteenth year – celebrates the quality and versatility of British beef, while also reflecting growing consumer interest in locally sourced produce.

Organised by Ladies in Beef alongside AHDB, the initiative highlights a key part of the UK’s food culture, while this year placing particular emphasis on the role of independent retailers in connecting consumers with farmers.

Launching on St George’s Day, the campaign underscores how farm shops and butchers help sustain rural economies and provide trusted, traceable meat at a time when shoppers are increasingly conscious of provenance.

The week also draws attention to the environmental role of beef farming. Across the UK, the sector contributes to biodiversity, with around 19,100 hectares of wildflowers supported for pollinators.

However, the campaign comes against a backdrop of ongoing pressures for livestock producers, including rising costs and changing consumer habits, making efforts to promote British produce all the more significant.

NFU Livestock Board Chair David Barton said the sector continues to deliver to high standards: “Livestock farmers across the country produce sustainable British beef to some of the highest welfare and environmental standards in the world.”

He added that the campaign provides a timely opportunity to engage the public: “Great British Beef Week gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate a fantastic nutritious meat and showcase the product to the public who can show their support by backing British farming.”

The NFU is supporting the initiative through social media, Countryside magazine and its Back British Farming newsletter, encouraging members to share their stories using #GBBW2026.

The campaign also links to longer-term ambitions for the sector, following the NFU’s ‘Backing British Beef – Our vision for 2035’ report, which sets out priorities for the next decade.

Founded by Devon beef producer Jilly Greed and former NFU President Minette Batters, Ladies in Beef continues to champion the industry and those working within it.

As the week gets under way, organisers hope the focus on local supply chains will resonate with shoppers and reinforce support for British farming at a crucial time.