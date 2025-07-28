British butchers hold key to boosting red meat sales, says research

Shoppers aren’t just buying meat—they’re looking for inspiration, trusted advice, and a proud connection to British farming, according to new research.

New findings from AHDB highlight the untapped potential of butcher counters—both in independent shops and supermarkets—to reignite consumer interest in red meat and boost sales through personalised service, British provenance messaging, and meal inspiration.

While butcher counters represent a relatively small portion of the overall red meat market, they remain significant, according to the report.

Currently, loose packaged meat and poultry sold at these counters accounts for 7% of total red meat purchases, equivalent to nearly 183 million kilos, according to Kantar data.

Charlotte Forkes-Rees, retail and consumer insight analyst at AHDB, said: “These counters can play an important role in red meat retail performance.

"Consumers enjoy the personalisation of the service and the knowledge that a butcher can offer them, with 54% of consumers saying they feel a stronger connection to their food when purchased from a counter rather than an aisle.”

Despite these positive perceptions, the data reveals that sales volumes of loose packaged red meat and poultry are in decline—down 3.2% year-on-year, while prepackaged meat has seen a modest 0.7% growth in the same period.

AHDB’s latest research, conducted in collaboration with Linney as part of its Reinventing Butchers initiative, explored how to better attract shoppers at various points in their store journey—from walking past, to approaching the counter, and finally choosing their purchase.

From a distance, large posters featuring cooked meat dishes and appetising food imagery, along with chalkboards highlighting offers, were found to be effective in grabbing attention and sparking ideas for home meals.

As shoppers approach, they want more than just meat—they’re looking for inspiration and reassurance. Recipe cards, leaflets, and visual messaging about health benefits, provenance, and animal welfare strongly influence purchase decisions.

Messaging around British farming expertise, local sourcing, and the nutritional benefits of red meat—such as its vitamin B12 content—had particularly high appeal.

Interestingly, while small flags used inside the counter were the least visually dominant format tested, they proved to be the second most influential in boosting purchase intent—especially when used to highlight awards, nutrient content, or local provenance.

These findings suggest that even subtle, cost-effective in-counter signage can make a meaningful difference when it comes to influencing shoppers at the point of decision.

As butcher counters continue to compete with the convenience of prepackaged products, the AHDB's research points to a clear opportunity for retailers: engage customers with meaningful content, highlight British values, and provide easy cooking inspiration.

With consumers increasingly seeking both transparency and meal ideas from their food shopping experience, well-presented, informative counters could become key to reversing the downward trend in loose meat sales—while championing British farming in the process.