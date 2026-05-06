British dairy exports hit record £2.2bn as Asia demand surges

British dairy exports hit a record £2.2 billion last year as growing demand across Asia helped drive strong international sales of UK produce.

New figures showed total UK dairy exports rose by 16.6% in 2025, with Asia emerging as an increasingly important market for British exporters.

Exports to Asian markets reached £152 million during the year, up 14.2% on 2024, as dairy businesses continued expanding their overseas presence.

The latest growth comes as UK producers look to exports to help offset ongoing pressures from volatile markets, rising production costs and increasing global competition.

The sector has recently intensified efforts to promote British dairy products across Asia through trade shows and export missions aimed at strengthening relationships with overseas buyers.

Levy board AHDB led its biggest ever stand at FHA Singapore, where eight UK businesses showcased products including cheese, butter and ice cream to buyers from key Asian markets.

AHDB said the event helped connect British exporters directly with importers and retailers from countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The Singapore showcase was followed by a trade mission to Malaysia involving six dairy companies.

The visit included meetings with buyers, retailer visits and discussions around import requirements and market access opportunities.

Lucy Randolph, AHDB Head of International Trade Development, said the recent activity highlighted growing international demand for UK dairy produce.

“The global appetite for our dairy exports was clearly demonstrated by last year’s figures,” she said.

“Markets in Asia are an important part of that portfolio.”

She added that maintaining a broad range of export markets would remain important for the sector’s future growth.

AHDB said its wider international trade programme continues to focus on supporting dairy and red meat exports through overseas trade missions, major food exhibitions and work to maintain market access.

Attention will now shift towards Europe, which remains the UK dairy sector’s largest export destination.