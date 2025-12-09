British dairy exports surge to £1.6bn as Thailand and US campaigns pay off

British dairy is reaching more overseas shoppers than ever, with high-profile retail promotions in Thailand and the United States helping showcase the quality and character of UK products at a time when exports are already rising strongly.

According to AHDB, the campaigns come as global interest in premium cheese and value-added dairy continues to build—momentum that matters for British farmers facing another year of tight margins, volatile milk prices and stubbornly high input costs.

Industry figures say these initiatives are proving effective in winning over consumers who may never have encountered British dairy before, helping build longer-term demand overseas and creating new commercial routes for farms and processors.

The wider export picture has already been positive throughout 2025. With £1.6bn worth of dairy shipped so far this year, the UK is on track to exceed the previous year’s total.

Newly released figures show third-quarter export volumes rose 5.5% year-on-year to 294,000 tonnes, while export value climbed 13.7% to £529m. Cheese exports reached their strongest Q3 level in six years, underlining the global appeal of Britain’s diverse and regionally distinctive cheese offering.

In Thailand, retailer TOPS—part of Central Retail—ran a two-week “Discover UK” event in November. Working with AHDB’s Asia representative, Karen Liao, the promotion featured seven British dairy brands across 22 Food Hall stores and two Tops Fine Food outlets.

The activity gave Thai consumers a chance to explore British cheese varieties, provenance and craft, supporting long-term market development at a time when demand for premium imported dairy is rising.

Across the Atlantic, AHDB’s US representative, Victor Willis, supported a major in-store promotion with Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets. Nine British dairy brands were showcased through 34 live tastings, prominent displays, promotional pricing and targeted print and digital advertising. Many American shoppers sampled British cheese for the first time, often commenting on the distinctiveness and craftsmanship behind the products.

AHDB says these activities form part of a broader strategy to strengthen dairy’s global footprint, particularly as markets in Asia and North America look for high-quality imported cheese. Industry analysts say that sustained export growth offers an important buffer for the sector as domestic production costs remain unpredictable.

With more international opportunities emerging, the dairy industry believes British products are well placed to build on this momentum in 2026 and beyond, provided market access continues to expand and investment in export promotion remains strong.