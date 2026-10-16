British dairy seeks new overseas markets after £973m in exports

British cheese, butter, yoghurt and ice cream were showcased to buyers from Asia and Mexico as part of an export initiative

British dairy exports reached £973 million in the first half of 2026, as industry leaders stepped up efforts to secure new buyers in Asia and Mexico.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has hosted international buyers from five countries as part of a targeted trade mission aimed at strengthening overseas demand for British dairy products.

Delegates from Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Mexico met 23 UK dairy exporters during visits to production facilities and dedicated Meet the Buyer events in Manchester and London.

Products showcased included cheese, butter, yoghurt and ice cream, with the initiative designed to establish new commercial relationships and open up export opportunities.

AHDB has identified Asia as a priority growth market, with UK dairy exports to Asia and Oceania worth £79 million during the first six months of the year.

Mexico is also emerging as a promising destination following the UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The trade agreement has improved market access for British dairy products, with the first consignment of cheese shipped to Mexico under the agreement earlier this month.

Lucy Randolph, AHDB Head of International Trade Development, said: "It’s great to see the first product shipped to Mexico under CPTPP and we hope this mission keeps the momentum high and results in more British product shipped to this emerging market."

She said giving overseas buyers direct access to British production facilities and processors helped build confidence in the industry's products and standards.

The potential benefits extend to British dairy farms, with Shropshire-based cheesemaker Belton Farm among the exporters taking part in the mission.

The company sources milk from 65 farms within approximately 20 miles of its facilities, with international sales helping connect local producers to markets around the world.

Dan Rush, International Sales Director at Belton Farm, said: "Exports is an enormous part of our business and we’ve been delighted to take part in this inward mission which enables British dairy to get in front of decision-makers and demonstrate what our sector can offer."

He highlighted the pride felt by supplying farmers when their milk is transformed into cheese sold overseas, particularly during a challenging period for British agriculture.

"It’s great to be able to talk about these positives when it’s such a challenging environment for farmers in general."

The trade mission forms part of the sector's wider export strategy, which focuses on developing international markets, strengthening commercial relationships and supporting long-term demand for British agricultural products.

Further export activity is planned at SIAL Paris from 17 to 21 October, where AHDB will support British dairy and red meat businesses seeking new overseas customers.

The organisation will also attend Food and Hotel China in November, supporting six dairy exporters exhibiting on the UK pavilion.