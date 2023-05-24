British farmers deliver 100th 4x4 vehicle for Ukrainian front line

A group of intrepid British farmers looking to provide more support to their Ukrainian counterparts have delivered their 100th vehicle to the country's Eastern front.

The mainly 4x4 vehicles, including two ambulances and a campervan, have now been successfully delivered across four convoys, driven to Ukraine by 160 volunteers from all around the UK.

The Pick-ups for Peace initiative marked the milestone at a dinner in the Ukrainian city of Lviv for the most recent convoy’s drivers.

The group were joined by the country's military and humanitarian strategists who confirmed how crucial the vehicles are for communities in and around the frontlines.

Pick-ups for Peace have now set their sights on the next 100 vehicles, and are scaling up their operations as they commit to the long haul.

To achieve this target, they are scoping sources of 4x4 vehicles from all sectors and all corners of the country.

Pick-ups for Peace co-founder, Vince Gillingham has just completed his fourth mission to Ukraine in as many months.

He said: “Our original aim of sending 100 4x4s to Ukraine by June has been achieved ahead of schedule. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who have donated vehicles and funds, and our drivers.

“Each convoy is getting bigger – there were 66 volunteers in the most recent one – and the momentum behind the charity is awe-inspiring.

"A dozen of the participants were under the age of 25 and had raised thousands of pounds each to donate and transport a vehicle. Others have given vehicles even though they will struggle to replace them.

“Our military contacts echo this gratitude, and the impact donated vehicles is having on Ukrainian communities and troops’ capacity at the front is clearly defined."

Mr Gillingham added: "Their message is sobering... they need our support for the long haul, until Russia has gone and Ukraine is back on its feet.”

Mark Laird, another co-founder newly back from his fourth convoy to Ukraine, said the UK’s farming and rural community were "fundamental to this cause".

“Now that we have charity status, we have a stronger platform on which to build, and we are looking to throw the net wide open to all sources of 4x4s.

"We are deeply grateful to all those who have funded us so far, as well as the 160 volunteers who have driven vehicles.

"We won’t give up. Russia wants us to get bored and back off, but we are doubling down.”

Donations are also being accepted at the Pick-Ups for Peace online crowdfunding page.