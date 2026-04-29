British farmers deliver 38 vehicles to Ukraine front line in latest convoy

British farmers have delivered another convoy of vehicles to Ukraine’s front line, providing vital support to troops and emergency teams operating in some of the most dangerous areas of the war.

A total of 38 off-road pickups have been handed over through the Pickups for Peace initiative, with farmers and volunteers driving the latest convoy to Lviv.

The vehicles are destined for firefighting, medical and air defence units, helping to evacuate the wounded and respond to emergencies.

The latest delivery marks the 27th convoy under the scheme, which has become a key source of frontline support for Ukraine. Each vehicle arrives fully equipped and loaded with humanitarian supplies for communities affected by the war.

The Lviv Regional Military Administration said: “British farmers and volunteers have once again arrived in Lviv to personally deliver vehicles for our troops… This time, 38 vehicles were handed over.”

As well as the vehicles themselves, the convoy included generators, spare tyres and medical supplies for rehabilitation centres and wider humanitarian use, reinforcing the role of the initiative beyond transport alone.

The effort is part of a wider wave of support from the UK farming community, which has continued to contribute equipment and aid to Ukraine throughout the conflict.

The Pickups for Peace initiative was founded by British farmer Mark Laird, who has been supporting Ukraine’s armed forces since 2014. What began as a plan to deliver 100 vehicles has grown into a large-scale operation, with more than 600 pickups now supplied directly to the front line.

In total, nearly 900 vehicles have been delivered to Ukrainian forces through the wider initiative, forming a crucial lifeline for units operating in high-risk areas.

These vehicles are playing a critical role on the ground — not only supporting frontline operations but helping to evacuate injured soldiers and civilians from active combat zones, where rapid response can mean the difference between life and death.

Pickups for Peace has also encouraged further support from the public, stating: “Every vehicle donated. Every driver who steps forward… You’re part of this story.”