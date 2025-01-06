British farmers' efforts to be hailed at Ripon Cathedral service

Farmers' efforts in producing food for the nation will be celebrated at Ripon Cathedral’s Plough Sunday Service, taking place this weekend.

The event is seen as a highlight of the early months of the year as it celebrates the contribution made by British farmers and food producers.

The service, which begins on Sunday 12 January 2025, is available to the general public to attend.

Plough Sunday is an ancient festival which was revived by the Victorians. Traditionally it is celebrated on the first Sunday after Epiphany.

In the Medieval period, when there was only one plough in each village, the village plough was brought into church for a blessing before ploughing began on Plough Monday, the first working day after the 12 days of Christmas.

In days when work was scarce in winter, the observance looked forward to the time of sowing with the promise of a harvest to come.

The Dean of Ripon John Dobson will lead the service: “Plough Sunday is one of those points in the year when we are reminded not to take God’s providence for granted and to celebrate his help and support in every season.

"We are also keen to use this occasion to thank God for the farming and rural communities, praying for them as they continue to face sustained challenges and an uncertain future.”

An address will be given by The Right Reverend John Inge, who recently retired as Bishop of Worcester.

A ploughshare will be presented at the service by members of the Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs for a blessing by the Very Rev Dobson.

A reading will also be given by a member of Future Farmers of Yorkshire.

Outside the cathedral there will be a tractor provided by Ripon Farm Services, and local representatives of farming charities will be in attendance.

A share of the proceeds from a collection will go towards the work of the charity Farming Community Network (FCN).

Allister Nixon, chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said he was 'acutely aware' of the strains that farming families operated under.

“The hard work of farmers in this great county and beyond should be a source of national pride," he said.

"The service offers a welcome chance for us all to reflect on why we should value what British agriculture delivers for our plates, rural communities, precious landscapes and the economy.”

Anyone wishing to attend the Plough Service can gather from 2.30pm for food and drinks, before the service gets underway at 3.30pm.