British farmers' work put on pedestal at Lord Mayor's Show

The role British farmers play in producing the nation's food alongside caring for the countryside was showcased on the streets of the City of London at the Lord Mayor's Show.

The historic event took place again on Saturday 11 November, with the Worshipful Company of Farmers, supported by the NFU, Case IH, Red Tractor and Surrey Docks Farm, participating.

The farming presence in the long-standing procession aimed to remind the importance of the industry to those who are less frequently exposed to it – reinforced by the theme of this year’s float, ‘feeding the nation’.

By reminding those detached from food production and farming of how closely it’s involved with day-to-day life, the Worshipful Company of Farmers aimed to highlight the importance of the industry.

Taking centre stage in the farming section of the parade was the impressive state-of-the-art Quadtrac 620 AFS Connect supplied by agricultural machinery firm Case IH.

This was accompanied by a Farmall 120C tractor, first introduced in 1923 and now celebrating its 100th anniversary.

NFU President Minette Batters said she was “thrilled” to have the opportunity be part of the show this year.

Speaking before the event, she said: “Despite the challenges faced this year, farmers and growers are still doing what we do best – producing great tasting homegrown food alongside the vital role in protecting and caring for the environment.

“We appreciate and value the public’s support and on Saturday we will be saying a massive thank you to everyone for continuing to back British farming.”

Walking alongside the float were the NFU’s cohort of Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors, along with representatives from Red Tractor and Surrey Docks City Farm, ranging from eight to 25 years old.

Prior to the day, Surrey Docks City farm manager Gemma Hooper said: “We are thrilled to have been invited to take part in the Lord Mayor’s Show, thanks to our long-standing relationship with the Worshipful Company of Farmers.”

NFU student ambassador Amanda and Freya from @surreydocksfarm have just handed a hamper full of British food to the @citylordmayor by Mansion house.

If you see us give us a wave or high five ?? #BackBritishFarming pic.twitter.com/eONqb3Cuol — National Farmers' Union (@NFUtweets) November 11, 2023

Neil Macer, Marketing Manager UK & ROI at Case IH, shared how the display gives the opportunity to feature a nod to farming technology past and present.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate British farming and the essential role farmers play in feeding the nation, making the most of the latest technology and engineering.”

Red Tractor CEO Jim Moseley said the Lord's Mayor Show allowed the industry to "bring our story to the heart of the city."

He said: “At Red Tractor, we take pride in our commitment to working with farmers who produce food which is safe, traceable and farmed with care.

"Being a part of the Lord Mayor’s Show is a celebration of our members’ hard work and relentless efforts to produce quality food for the nation. The show allows us to bring our story to the heart of the city.”