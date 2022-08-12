British Farming Awards 2022 finalists fly the flag for sustainability

All sixty farmers shortlisted for the British Farming Awards 2022 are making significant strides in helping UK agriculture achieve the industry’s aim to reach net zero by 2040.
The finalists, from across the UK, are demonstrating sustainable practices including the restoration of ancient orchards, planting thousands of kilometres of hedgerows to protect wildlife, and implementing renewable energies to run carbon neutral businesses.
The inspirational group of farmers and food producers will now battle it out for the top accolades across 15 categories which highlight the diversity and diligence of UK agriculture.
Alongside farming’s core sectors including dairy, beef, sheep and arable, there is a celebration of new entrants coming into the industry, the sophisticated progression of agri-technology and the continuing creation of innovative diversifications.
A further two awards – Outstanding Contribution to British Agriculture and Farmers Guardian Farming Hero – will be announced during the awards evening which will be held on Thursday, October 20, at the newly announced venue of The Vox, Birmingham.
Organised by Agriconnect, parent company of Farmers Guardian, Arable Farming and Dairy Farmer, the British Farming Awards is supported by Morrisons.
The British Farming Awards is a nationally recognised event which has celebrated, showcased and rewarded hundreds of British farmers who have successfully introduced innovation to drive their business forward, despite ever-increasing challenges.
Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons said: “As long-term supporters of British farming, we want to thank farmers across the country for the work they continue to do in these challenging times.
“We want to support the recognition of the effort, care, innovation and skills British farmers put into making and providing food we are all proud of.”
Who are the finalists?
• Agricultural Student of the Year, sponsored by Kubota
Sam Allison, Harper Adams University
Rhona Campbell-Crawford, SRUC
Lucy Hinch, Harper Adams University
Jack Sadler, Harper Adams University
• Agri-Tech Innovator of the Year, sponsored by Farmdeals
Will Dunn, Ag-drive, Yorkshire
Jonathon Featherstone, Featherstone Machinery, Lincolnshire
Jacqueline Fitzgerald and Diarmaid Mac Colgain, Concept Dairy, Oxfordshire
Florian Richter and Christopher Chavasse, Cobrey Farms, Muddy Machines, London and Gloucestershire
• Arable Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Oxbury Bank
Edward Gent, C.S. Gent and Sons, Lincolnshire
Jonathan Hodgson, I.M. Hodgson and Son, Yorkshire
James and Emma Loder-Symonds, Nonington Farms, Kent
Iain Wilkinson, Balgay Farm, Perthshire
• Beef Farmer of the Year, sponsored by ABP Food Group
James Alexander, A. Alexander and Co, County Antrim
John Aynsley, Skelton Farming, Yorkshire
Edward Hawkins, Cutsey Farms, Somerset
Oliver Paul, Freston Farming, Suffolk
• Contractor of the Year, sponsored by Kuhn
Tim Carter, Tim Carter Cattle Foot Trimming Services, Dorset
Benn Lugsden, Benn Lugsden Shepherding, Suffolk
Josh Penrose, Penrose Contracting, Sussex
Tim Russon, P. Russon and Sons, Lincolnshire
• Dairy Farmer of the Year sponsored by KW
Adrian Ashley, Lower Tunley Farm, Somerset
Lorna and Jim Burdge, J. and L. Burdge, Devon
Gordon Davies, Rivermead Dairy, Devon
Morgan Tudor, T. and A. and R. Tudor, Powys
• Digital Innovator of the Year sponsored by Lely
Holly Gilbert and Dan Grist, It’s In Our Roots podcast, Devon
Olly Harrison, T. and O. Harrison, Merseyside
Ted Howard-Jones, CL Booking, Buckinghamshire
Ewan Irvine and Emma Gray, Sheepdog School, Argyll and Bute
• Diversification of the Year (Small to medium) sponsored by Hillsgreen
Henry and Victoria Cushing, The Pumpkin House, Norfolk
Emily and Luke Knight, Knights Care Farm, Devon
John Robinson, Millwood Crafts, Northern Ireland
Ewan Irvine and Emma Gray, Sheepdog School, Argyll and Bute
• Diversification of the Year (Large) sponsored by the CLA
Richard Cross, Tithe Green Natural Burial, Nottinghamshire
Laura and John Lewis, Squirrels Nest Treehouse Retreat, Powys
Robert and Lucy Wilson, Wilsons Farm and Kitchen, Roxburghshire
Chrissy and Arron Wells, Sarah Robinson and Caroline Tasker, South Brockwells Farm, Sussex
• Family Farming Business of the Year, sponsored by Morrisons
The Davis family, Rivermead Dairy, Devon
The Johnson family, Johnsons of Old Hurst, Cambridgeshire
The Kirkham family, M. Kirkham and Sons, Lancashire
The Mee family, Mee Farmers, Northamptonshire
• Farm Worker of the Year, sponsored by Isuzu
Melanie Jackson, Clive Soanes Broilers, Yorkshire
Jennifer Proudlove, Halton Farm, Cheshire
Amanda Thomas, KAT Farm Services , Yorkshire
Alison Waugh, Daisy Bank Dairy, Powys
• Grassland Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Germinal
Andrew and Kirstie Baird, Auchnotroch Farm, Lanarkshire
Andrew Brewer, F.G. Brewer and Sons (Farms), Cornwall
Mark Housby and Robert Craig, Peepy Farm, Northumberland
John Yeomans, Llwyny Brain, Powys
• New Entrants Award: Against the Odds, sponsored by Massey Ferguson
Abbie Bryant and Andy Moye, A. and A. Livestock, Suffolk
James Edwards, J.J. Livestock Solutions, Shropshire
Matthew Elphick and Betsie Edge, Brays Farm, Surrey
Claire Llewellyn and Steve Matthews, Mattwellyn, Staffordshire
• Sheep Farmer of the Year, sponsored by SAI Global
Matt Chatfield, The Cornwall Project, Devon
David Elgin, R.M. Eglin and Son, Warwickshire
James Keller, Lambs End, Warwickshire
Gwen Price, Goleugoed, Carmarthenshire
• Sustainable Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Alltech
Dulcie and Jonathan Crickmore, Fen Farm Dairy, Suffolk
Mark Means, J.S. Means (Terrington) Norfolk
Wilfred Mole, Lower Pertwood Organic Farm, Wiltshire
Tom Simmons, Riviera Produce, Cornwall
• Farmers Guardian's Farming Hero, sponsored by Eternit
This award recognises an individual or group of people who strive to make a positive difference to the lives of other people during times of uncertainty or adversity.
They may also be campaigning to raise awareness to the wider industry and beyond. The winner will be announced on the evening of the awards.
• Outstanding Contribution to British Agriculture, sponsored by NSF
This award is designed to recognise one individual’s dedication to the farming industry; someone who has worked tirelessly for UK farming, through delivering innovation, championing the needs for farmers, spearheading change or promoting the industry to the wider public.
The winner will be announced on the evening of the awards.