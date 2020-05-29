British Farming Awards to go ahead in new virtual format

Alongside farming’s core sectors – dairy, beef, sheep – there is also recognition in other valued groups, such as family farms, students and new entrants

The annual British Farming Awards will go ahead this year in a new virtual format as it seeks to celebrate agricultural businesses.

While many events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony will still take place on a digital platform.

The event, back for its eighth year, places emphasis on celebrating the individuals who make the farming industry and its community unique.

The first ever virtual British Farming Awards, organised by AgriBriefing and sponsored by Morrisons, will be celebrated on 21 October.







Sophie Throup, Morrisons head of agriculture, said the retailer would like to thank farmers this year 'more than ever' due to the coronavirus crisis.

“As the pandemic has stimulated closure of the food service sector, we have been working hard to do our part to bring British food and farming to our customers' attention.

“This has included thank you adverts around newspapers and the opening of our steak and seafood bars to help tempt customers back into buying prime cuts to help with carcass balance."

She added: “The British Farming Awards are a fantastic way to help us share and celebrate the inspiring people and businesses which make our farming industry so great: we encourage you to get involved and apply.”

Alongside farming’s core sectors – dairy, beef, sheep – there is also recognition in other valued groups, such as family farms, students, new entrants, agri-technology and diversifications.

Editor of Farmers Guardian Ben Briggs said: “We know the networking and chance of winning, especially for young businesses, gives the community a valuable opportunity to connect with leading figures in the industry and other like-minded farmers.

“But this year we must stay as safe as we can and we hope the features and support our virtual event will help highlight and give some well-deserved recognition for many amazing farmers out there.”

The closing date is 26 June to enter or nominate an individual who deserves recognition for their hard work and business approach.