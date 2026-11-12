British farming takes to London streets with giant harvester and tractor

The Worshipful Company of Farmers marks its 40th year of having a float in the Lord Mayor's Show (Photo: NFU)

A giant carrot harvester and flagship tractor will make an unusual appearance on the streets of central London this Saturday (14 November), as British farmers take part in the historic Lord Mayor's Show.

The machinery will feature in the Worshipful Company of Farmers' entry, supported by the NFU, Huntapac Produce, Massey Ferguson, Red Tractor and Surrey Docks Farm.

Organised under the banner Rooting for British Farming, the display will represent an industry which produces food for 29 million UK households.

The event comes as British farmers continue to face significant pressures and uncertainty, concerns acknowledged by NFU Vice-president Robyn Munt.

“While this is a moment to celebrate, it also comes at a time when many farmers are facing significant challenges and uncertainty.”

This year marks the Worshipful Company of Farmers' 40th year of having a float in the procession, which attracts thousands of spectators to the capital.

Stephen Watkins, Master of the Worshipful Company of Farmers, said: “It is fantastic to lead the Farmers’ entry, especially in our 40th year of having a float and being able to showcase British food production at its best.”

Huntapac Produce will contribute the carrot harvester, while Massey Ferguson will provide a flagship tractor, giving spectators a close-up look at machinery used in modern agriculture.

The farming entry will also include NFU Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors, representatives from Red Tractor and young people from Surrey Docks Farm.

Their involvement will bring together farmers, agricultural businesses and volunteers from London's city farming community.

Red Tractor will use the occasion to encourage consumers to support British-produced food, while Surrey Docks Farm volunteers will represent the role of urban farms in connecting city residents with agriculture.

The Lord Mayor's Show dates back to the 13th century and remains one of the City of London's longest-running annual traditions.

This year's three-mile procession will include around 6,000 participants, 250 horses and more than 100 floats, alongside military bands, livery companies and community organisations.

The farming entry will be number 15 in the procession, which begins at 11am on Saturday 14 November.

Live coverage will be broadcast on BBC One from 10.45am.