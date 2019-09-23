British lamb 'a solution' to climate change, body says

The media has been frequently criticised by farm groups for blaming the UK livestock sector for its perceived role in climate change

Sheep farmers are highlighting how British lamb produced from grass-based systems is one of the solutions rather than a problem in the climate change debate.

UK livestock farming is often regarded as having a negative effect on the environment, something which many farming bodies see as misleading and factually incorrect.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is one organisation encouraging farmers to challenge statements made that suggest livestock farming is causing a climate problem rather than being one of the solutions.

Chief executive Phil Stocker said: “Contrary to mainstream media messages sheep, by their very existence, are excellent for the planet and are part of a circular recycling of natural elements.

“Their reliance on fossil fuels is minimal compared to processed foods based on soya, almonds or palm oil.

“We all know that Britain’s grasslands are highly appreciated for their association with our native wildlife whether its birds mammals or insects,” he said.

The media has been frequently criticised by farm groups for grouping British livestock farming with those from across the globe – including large intensive units housing tens of thousands of animals.

The NSA is keen to point out that UK sheep farming is spread widely across grassland, often in areas not suitable for other types of agriculture.

Mr Stocker said: “Sheep can be used in many ways to benefit the environment. It’s about time the media stopped and considered the reality before publishing information that is damaging to people’s businesses and the nations well being.”

The association is encouraging the media to recognise the contribution that sheep farming plays in combating global warming and calling for it to 'stop misleading the public with unbalanced statements'.

It comes as the Committee for Climate Change and the UN produce reports which highlight the need for measures to reduce global warming and address species decline.

According to the 1,800 page UN report, released in May, one million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction, which points to agriculture and fishing as the primary causes of the deterioration.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Climate Change calls for the UK to drastically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to zero over the next three decades. It encourages people to eat less red meat and for more trees to be planted.

But the NSA says buying British lamb can help tackle the climate emergency: “If people want to do one thing to help the planet today, make sure it is choosing sustainable local British lamb,” Mr Stocker said.

“You’ll enjoy the taste even more knowing it has played a part in tackling the climate emergency.”