British lamb exported to US for first time in over 20 years

British lamb has now been exported to the United States for the first time in over 20 years, in a deal estimated to be worth £37m in the first five years of trade.

The first consignment since the deal was struck last year was flown to the US this week, containing lamb produced by processors Dunbia from its site in Carmarthenshire.

The United States Department for Agriculture (USDA) agreed to open the market for British lamb following inspections.

A ban on British lamb exports to the US had been in place since 1989 due to concerns around BSE, commonly known as 'mad cow disease'.

The small ruminant rule that banned the product was rescinded by the US government in January of this year.

The industry estimates that the US market will be worth £37m in the first five years of trade, opening up access for farmers to a market of over 300m consumers.

According to the UK sheep industry, the UK is the third largest exporter of sheepmeat globally, but American consumption of the meat is currently 'very low'.

However, the new deal could help stimulate interest in lamb and mutton through "exporting high quality British sheepmeat that reinspires interest".

Andrew Smyth, commercial director at Dunbia said: "As the largest processor of lamb in the UK, it is imperative we continue to have access to new and emerging international markets, and we welcome the small ruminant rule amendment.

"We continue to work closely with AHDB to identify and develop new market opportunities for our quality British produce.”

The new Defra Secretary, Ranil Jayawardena, said the opportunity for growth for British food was 'enormous'.

“Tucking into roast lamb for Sunday lunch is quintessentially British – and now millions of American families will now be able to enjoy our top-quality lamb too.

“With our mission to unlock growth, we will continue to secure more opportunities for our farmers and food producers to benefit from new markets.”

It follows a string of export successes in the last two years including the first export of beef to the US in decades and the first ever export of British pork to Chile.

AHDB International Market Development Director Dr Phil Hadley said these export successes follow years of negotiations by the farming industry and the government.

“We hope this order will be the first of many, allowing millions of US consumers to enjoy our world-renowned lamb, while bringing a major boost to UK sheep producers and exporters.”